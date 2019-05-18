Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Five Russian defense industry companies awarded at MILEX 2019 arms show

Military & Defense
May 18, 15:17 UTC+3 MINSK

The award ceremony took place at the closing ceremony of the exhibition at the Minsk-Arena

MINSK, May 18 /TASS/. Five Russian defense industrial companies led by Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport have received awards at the MILEX 2019 international arms show in Minsk, Belarus.

The award ceremony took place on Saturday at the closing ceremony of the exhibition at the Minsk-Arena.

"We award our partners from Rosoboronexport company, Russian Federation, for the uniqueness of their exhibits presented at the show," the event organizers announced.

Alongside with Rosoboronexport diplomas and honorary marks were awarded to the High-Precision Systems (Vysokotochniye Komplesky), Almaz-Antey, Uralvagonzavod and Techmash companies.

The MILEX 2019 international arms show was held in Minsk from May 15 to May 18.

