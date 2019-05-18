Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to participate in information security forum in Guatemala, says embassy

May 18, 5:06 UTC+3 MEXICO

Russia will be presented by an extended high-level delegation

MEXICO, May 18. /TASS/. A delegation from Russia headed by Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov will arrive in Guatemala at the end of May to participate in a cybersecurity forum, spokesman for the Russian diplomatic mission in the country Arseny Rebrov told TASS.

"On 28 and 29 May, the first Central American forum will be held in Guatemala on the issues of cybercrimes and global information security," he said. "Russia will be presented by an extended high-level delegation," the spokesman added.

The participants of the forum will discuss the problems in the relevant area, as well as the search for joint solutions concerning the struggle against financial cybercrimes, identity theft, breach of copyright.

