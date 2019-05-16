Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian defense ministry must have clear information on foreign armies, says Putin

Military & Defense
May 16, 21:21 UTC+3 SOCHI
SOCHI, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry, along with other government agencies, must possess concise information on the condition and activities of foreign armed forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a government meeting on defense-related issues.

"Of course, the ministry of defense and other agencies must have timely and reliable information on the rocket and space, meteorological and cartographic situation, as well as the condition and activities of foreign armed forces," Putin said.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
