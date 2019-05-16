Russian Helicopters Group presents new concept of after-sale services

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has presented a new concept of the single integrator of all after-sale services for civilian domestic helicopters, the Group’s press office reported on Thursday.

The rotorcraft manufacturer presented its new concept at the HeliRussia-2019 international helicopter exhibition in Moscow.

"The proposed concept of the single integrator of all after-sale services will considerably simplify and expedite interaction with the Group’s partners. The new areas include bringing a portfolio of services called HR Support to the market. This format allows structuring a package of services corresponding to the requirements of the operation of helicopters over the entire service life," the press office quoted Managing Director of Helicopter Service Company Ivan Serov as saying.

Russian Helicopters Group will offer package solutions to rotorcraft operators so that they can get a full range of services: inventory and logistics provision, the supply of spare parts, maintenance, repairs and access to operational documentation, the rotorcraft manufacturer explained.

"As part of the new strategy of after-sale services, helicopter maintenance and repairs can be arranged not only at aircraft repair enterprises and businesses under control of Helicopter Service Company but also with the help of outreach brigades and authorized maintenance centers outside Russia," the press office said.

More than 20 maintenance centers have been set up and certified by now in countries of Southeast Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Middle East and Latin America.

The operators of helicopters of the Mi-8 family (Mi-8T, Mi-171, Mi-8AMT, Mi-8MTV and others), Ka-32 and Ansat will be offered an interactive catalogue of modernization with 130 upgrade versions for helicopters. The rotorcraft manufacturer also offers a system of distance learning to train engineering and technical personnel online.

The HeliRussia-2019 exhibition runs in Moscow on May 16-18. As the helicopter exhibition’s organizing committee said, the rotorcraft show will feature both civilian and military products from 19 countries. Apart from Russia, companies from Belarus, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the United States and France have announced their participation in the exhibition.