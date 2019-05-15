Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin orders developing military aviation and coherently implement development plans

Military & Defense
May 15, 21:29 UTC+3 SOCHI

According to the president, the Russian Air Force has more than 3,000 aviation vehicles

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, May 15. /TASS/. In the last five years, the Russian Forces received more than 1,000 modernized helicopters and jets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a defense meeting on Wednesday.

"From 2013 to 2018, the troops were supplied with more than 1,000 new jets and helicopters," the President said. "As a result, more than 65% of the air fleet consists of modern aviation equipment."

In total, Putin said the Russian Air Force has more than 3,000 aviation vehicles. The majority of them are multifunctional combat systems of long-distance tactical and army aviation. He pointed out that their combat capabilities were showcased in the course of the military operation in Syria.

The Russian leader also mentioned the Su-24M attack aircraft equipped with a new targeting and navigation system which was used by regular bombs, as well as high-precision weapons which resulted in reduced usage of weapons of elimination. "Our task is to continue develop the military aviation further, clearly adhere to all the set plans, from supplying aviation equipment and last-generation weapons to the army to prepping the flying squads," Putin concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
3
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
4
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
5
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
6
Press review: Chances for new Putin-Trump talks looking up and SCO to fight terror threat
7
Russian national who transferred about $800,000 to IS detained in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT