Russia features interceptor drone, soldier’s reconnaissance system at arms show in Belarus

Military & Defense
May 15, 19:52 UTC+3 MINSK

The Karnivora small strike drones has a wing span of 5 meters, a maximum takeoff weight of 40 kg and a flight speed of up to 150 km/h.

MINSK, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s hi-tech firm Micran has featured the Karnivora interceptor/attack drone and the Glaz (Eye) individual reconnaissance system at the Milex-2019 arms show in Belarus, TASS reports from the scene.

The model of the Karnivora multirole strike drone is featured on the company’s display stand together with the unique system of discharging the payload specially created for the unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Karnivora small strike drone (from the Latin Carnivora) is designed to intercept other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) using net guns (the net captures a hostile drone and lands it with a parachute), conduct reconnaissance and also strike ground targets. It can take off from rough sites and hover for 10-15 hours.

The drone has a wing span of 5 meters, a maximum takeoff weight of 40 kg and a flight speed of up to 150 km/h.

The attack drone is capable of operating under electronic counter-measures amid the full loss of satellite navigation signals. The UAV has a large cargo hold (35 liters) and a sliding wing for balance control. The Karnivora is also capable of performing missions in an autonomous mode.

Micran also demonstrated the models of the Glaz individual reconnaissance system. The Glaz comprises a flare pistol with parachute-type reconnaissance equipment.

A TASS source reported in January that the defense industry was developing the Glaz tactical reconnaissance system for the troops. The Glaz is a parachute-type mini-device that is launched by a hand-held flare pistol. A rocket that climbs an altitude of up to 300 meters jettisons a device with a high-resolution camera. As the device descends by the parachute, the camera transmits images to a soldier’s map board. The system has been tested in Syria.

The Milex-2019 arms show runs in Minsk on May 15-18.

Countries
Belarus
