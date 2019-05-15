Russian cutting-edge frigate takes to sea for shipbuilders’ trials

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov armed with Kalibr cruise missiles and the Project 20385 corvette Gremyashchiy have sailed to the Baltic Sea for the next stage of shipbuilders’ trials, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"At the Baltic Fleet’s sea ranges, the ships’ crews will check jointly with representatives of the industry the performance capacity of the vessels’ systems and mechanisms at sea. The shipbuilders’ sea trials will check the shipborne life support systems, the ships’ radio-technical equipment, including navigational technology, and also communications, rescue means, survivability, ventilation and air conditioning systems," the Baltic Fleet said in a statement.

During the sea trials, the shipbuilders will also check the operation of the powerplant, the steering control system, auxiliary mechanisms and the anchor handling equipment. The ships’ speed, maneuvering and vibration tests in various modes will also be held, the statement says.

The crews of the frigate and the corvette earlier underwent comprehensive training at the Navy’s unified training center to carry out all the stages of the program of trials and the subsequent operation of the onboard equipment and armament systems.

The trials involved the Baltic Fleet’s ships and support vessels, the press office said.

The frigate entered the Baltic Sea from Baltiysk and the corvette from Kronshtadt for the shipbuilders’ trials, the press office specified for TASS.