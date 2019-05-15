Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems

Military & Defense
May 15, 14:19 UTC+3

According to the Iraqi ambassador, the government has made a decision to purchase Russia's defense systems

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Iraqi government has made a decision to purchase the S-400 missile systems from Russia, Iraqi Ambassador to Moscow Haidar Mansour Hadi said at a press conference following the eighth meeting of the Russian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation held in Baghdad on April 23-25.

"As for the missile defense systems, the government has made a decision, it wants to purchase the S-400," he said.

The S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range ones, and can also be used against ground objectives. The S-400 system can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 35 km.

Read also

Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
3
Press review: Chances for new Putin-Trump talks looking up and SCO to fight terror threat
4
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
5
Verkhovna Rada schedules Zelensky’s inauguration for May 20
6
Nearly half of Ukrainians ready to support idea of Donbass autonomy, poll shows
7
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT