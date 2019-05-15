Russian Politics & Diplomacy
No delays in delivering S-400 missile systems to Turkey — Ushakov

Military & Defense
May 15, 5:29 UTC+3

It was officially confirmed in 2017 that Russia and Turkey signed a contract on delivering S-400 missile systems to Ankara

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

SOCHI, May 14. /TASS/. There are no delays in the implementation of the agreement on delivering S-400 missile systems to Turkey, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

"We know in general that Americans are insisting [on postponing the contract on delivering S-400 missile systems to Turkey] but it seems to me that the agreement reached several months ago is being actively implemented. There are currently no delays," Ushakov said.

At the beginning of May, Germany's Bild newspaper cited Turkish diplomatic sources as saying that the Turkish authorities are reconsidering their decision to purchase S-400 missile defense systems from Russia because of economic issues. The Turkish authorities later refuted those reports.

On May 13, Bloomberg reported that Turkey is considering the US request to postpone delivery of S-400 missile defense systems to Ankara.

It was officially confirmed in 2017 that Russia and Turkey signed a contract on delivering S-400 missile systems to Ankara.

ADVERTISEMENT