Russian, Kazakh military to hold joint exercises in both countries 2019

Military & Defense
May 14, 12:16 UTC+3 NUR-SULTAN

Russia’s deputy defense minister said Russian and Kazakh military servicemen maintained close cooperation in joint operative and combat training events

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

NUR-SULTAN, May 14. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan will exchange military contingents for participation in exercises to be held in each other’s territory this year, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan’s military contingent will participate in the strategic command-staff exercise Center-2019 in Russia. In exchange, Russian military personnel will be delegated for taking part in the Shygys exercise in Kazakhstan, Fomin said at the beginning of Russian-Kazakh defense policy coordination consultations.

The two countries’ military personnel are to perform joint combat training tasks within the framework of the exercise to be held in accordance with the CSTO’s package of plans entitled Combat Brotherhood.

Fomin said Russian and Kazakh military servicemen maintained close cooperation in joint operative and combat training events.

"We pay special attention to this aspect of cooperation," Fomin said.

In particular, he emphasized the International Army Games.

"I would like to stress the active participation of the Kazakh army’s teams in these large-scale competitions. I wish you all high results and victories. We are very grateful to our Kazakh friends for hosting three contests," he said.

