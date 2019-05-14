Russian servicemen to use Syrian experience at summer training

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. Servicemen from Russia's Eastern Military District will use their military experience acquired in Syria during summer training at 20 training ranges, the district's press service said on Tuesday.

"Special attention will be paid to introducing new targets and creating the tactical conditions that resemble the Syrian experience. Servicemen will practice combat shooting at targets imitating equipment and fortifications of 'militants', including those underground, which is particularly relevant for modern armed conflicts," the press service said.

In the framework of preparing for summer training, engineer units will clear over 230,000 hectares at training ranges of the Eastern Military District. They have already completed clearing over 160,000 hectares. Technical servicing have been completed for almost 2,000 target installations and equipment for movement of targets.