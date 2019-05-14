Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian servicemen to use Syrian experience at summer training

Military & Defense
May 14, 8:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Servicemen will practice combat shooting at targets imitating equipment and fortifications of 'militants'

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/ТАSS

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. Servicemen from Russia's Eastern Military District will use their military experience acquired in Syria during summer training at 20 training ranges, the district's press service said on Tuesday.

Read also
Mi-171Sh helicopter

Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience

"Special attention will be paid to introducing new targets and creating the tactical conditions that resemble the Syrian experience. Servicemen will practice combat shooting at targets imitating equipment and fortifications of 'militants', including those underground, which is particularly relevant for modern armed conflicts," the press service said.

In the framework of preparing for summer training, engineer units will clear over 230,000 hectares at training ranges of the Eastern Military District. They have already completed clearing over 160,000 hectares. Technical servicing have been completed for almost 2,000 target installations and equipment for movement of targets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls for speeding up development of defense systems against hypersonic weapons
2
Japanese, Russian tourist organizations sign agreement on cooperation
3
No request from US on organizing Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka — Kremlin spokesman
4
Putin calls to take into account changing military-political situation
5
Growing tensions in Idlib pose threat to forming Syrian constitutional committee — Erdogan
6
Five people dead, ten injured in gunfire in Sudan's Khartoum — media
7
Russia creates torpedo weapon production cluster
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT