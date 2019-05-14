Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May sessions on defense to focus on developing Russia's Aerospace Forces — Putin

Military & Defense
May 14, 0:47 UTC+3 SOCHI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the main task is to improve combat capabilities of Aerospace Defense Forces

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. May sessions on defense in Sochi will focus on developing Russia's Aerospace Defense Forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin calls to take into account changing military-political situation

"Over the course of the sessions, we will focus on the current condition and prospects for developing the Aerospace Defense Forces," Putin said. He noted that in the future, the role of Aerospace Defense Forces in military operations and in ensuring secure control over the airspace and space will be "particularly important." The Russian president stressed that the main task is to improve combat capabilities of Aerospace Defense Forces and to provide better training to servicemen.

Putin reminded that on 2 April 2019, he approved the Concept of developing Russia's air and space defense until 2030. The document takes into account changes in the military-political situation and different means of armed confrontation in the air and in space, as well as transforming views on the use of such means.

