Putin calls to take into account changing military political situation

Military & Defense
May 13, 21:47 UTC+3

The president, in particular, mentioned the United States’ withdrawal from the INF Treaty

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called to reckon with the changing military political situation in the world and the United States’ withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty when taking decision on the development of the defense sector.

"It is necessary to take into account the changing military political situation in the world which is adversely impacting regional and global security. I mean first of all the United States’ withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and a number of other factors," he said opening a regular series of government meetings on the development on Russia’s defense sector.

Topics
INF Treaty
Persons
Vladimir Putin
