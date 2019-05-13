Russian defense minister may visit Belgrade before year’s end, Serbian minister says

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu may visit Belgrade before the end of the year, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with TASS.

"As for Minister Shoigu, he is a big friend of Serbia and my personal friend. He is a professional. He is great at managing the Defense Ministry, he knows military science well and is aware of what is happening in the army. Conversations with him are always substantive, he always delves into issues and resolves them," Vulin said.

He pointed out that the parties had discussed future military and technical assistance to Serbia on the sidelines of the Moscow International Security Conference in April.

"We agreed that we will wait for him [Shoigu] to visit Belgrade, he accepted our invitation so his visit to Serbia may take place before the end of the year. An exact date will be set later," the Serbian defense minister added.