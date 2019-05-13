Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense minister may visit Belgrade before year’s end, Serbian minister says

Military & Defense
May 13, 14:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Aleksandar Vulin pointed out that the parties had discussed future military and technical assistance to Serbia on the sidelines of the Moscow International Security Conference in April

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

© Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu may visit Belgrade before the end of the year, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with TASS.

"As for Minister Shoigu, he is a big friend of Serbia and my personal friend. He is a professional. He is great at managing the Defense Ministry, he knows military science well and is aware of what is happening in the army. Conversations with him are always substantive, he always delves into issues and resolves them," Vulin said.

He pointed out that the parties had discussed future military and technical assistance to Serbia on the sidelines of the Moscow International Security Conference in April.

"We agreed that we will wait for him [Shoigu] to visit Belgrade, he accepted our invitation so his visit to Serbia may take place before the end of the year. An exact date will be set later," the Serbian defense minister added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
2
Russia’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruisers to get advanced torpedo defense systems
3
Don’t play with fire: Serbian defense chief castigates ‘dangerous Greater Albania’ gambit
4
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
5
Diplomat comments on Lavrov’s agenda for talks with Pompeo
6
No one should worry about Serbia’s new armaments, defense minister says
7
Russian defense minister may visit Belgrade before year’s end, Serbian minister says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT