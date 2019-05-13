Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile

Military & Defense
May 13, 13:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The new system can also be used by other modern aircraft and helicopters of the Russian Navy

Share
1 pages in this article
Ka-27M helicopters

Ka-27M helicopters

© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/ The Research and Production Enterprise ‘Region’ (part of Tactical Missiles Corporation) has launched a new APR-3M air-launched anti-submarine warfare missile into serial production, Enterprise CEO Igor Krylov told TASS on Monday.

"All the trials of the APR-3M missile have been completed, the process of its serial production has been organized and its deliveries to the Russian Defense Ministry are underway. In the near future, we will also start promoting this missile for exports. The APR-3M is integrated into the armament of a Ka-27M modernized anti-submarine warfare helicopter," the chief executive said.

Read also

Russian frigates hold anti-submarine warfare drills in Mediterranean

The new system can also be employed by other modern aircraft and helicopters of the Russian Navy’s naval aviation, he added.

"Considering that this missile is a hi-tech digital weapon, it can also be used from [other] modern aircraft," Krylov said.

The APR-3M anti-submarine warfare missile is a follow-up of the APR-1, APR-2 and APR-3 missiles that were in service with the Soviet and Russian Navies. These munitions are among the world’s most effective anti-submarine warfare weapons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
2
Russia’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruisers to get advanced torpedo defense systems
3
Don’t play with fire: Serbian defense chief castigates ‘dangerous Greater Albania’ gambit
4
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
5
Diplomat comments on Lavrov’s agenda for talks with Pompeo
6
No one should worry about Serbia’s new armaments, defense minister says
7
Russian defense minister may visit Belgrade before year’s end, Serbian minister says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT