Group of Northern Fleet ships enter Norwegian Sea

Military & Defense
May 13, 11:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The group is heading to Severomorsk, the main base of the Northern Fleet

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A group of Northern Fleet ships led by the Severomorsk large anti-submarine ship entered the Norwegian Sea on the way to the home base, the fleet’s press service reported on Monday.

Read also

Over 360 advanced weapon systems to arrive for Russia’s Northern Fleet by year-end

"The Severomorsk large ant-submarine ship and the Vyazma medium sea tanker entered the southern part of the Norwegian Sea. The group is heading to Severomorsk, the main base of the Northern Fleet. It is expected to arrive at the end of the week," the statement says.

On May 9, the ships passed the English Channel, where the crews carried out a rally to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the press service said.

During the long voyage, which started in July 2018, the Severomorsk passed through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, took part in the Main Naval Parade in the Kronstadt Roadstead and in the joint-force drills of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea. It also carried out a number of military-diplomatic tasks, called on the ports of Algiers, Victoria, Pemba, Antsiranana and Djibouti and took part in the Russian-Pakistani anti-piracy drills dubbed "Arabian Monsoon - 2018."

The ship was overhauled in Sevastopol from mid-January to early March, after which it continued its operation in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Northern Fleet’s crew covered more than 40,000 nautical miles and carried out tens of combat exercises, in which they trained to counter piracy and terrorist activity at sea, carry out the ship’s self-defense and search, identify and track submarines.

In other media
