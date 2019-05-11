Over 30 Russian vessels to take part in International Maritime Defense Show

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Over 30 Russian vessels will take part in the Ninth International Maritime Defense Show, set to take place in St. Petersburg in July, a source in the Russian Navy informed.

"Over 30 Russian Navy ships of various types will take part in the Ninth International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS), which will be held in July 2019 in St. Petersburg," the source said.

Apart from the Russian Navy, the Russian Border Service and various enterprises will participate in the event.

The guests of the show will be able to witness the Admiral Kasatonov frigate, the Stoiky corvette, the Pyotr Morgunov big landing ship, along with several other projects.

The IMDS-2019 will take place on July 10-14, 2019.

The previous International Maritime Defense Show took place in St. Petersburg from June 28 to July 2, 2017. Its participants included 443 enterprises from 31 countries, of which 50 were foreign companies. The IMDS-2017 exposition occupied more than 17,000 square meters of exhibition space in pavilions as well as on outdoor exhibition squares; near the berths of the Morskoy Vokzal complex and in the water area adjacent to the exhibition area.