Russian cruiser Varyag returns to Vladivostok after taking part in joint drills with China

VLADIVOSTOK, May 7. /TASS/. Russia Pacific Fleet's Varyag missile cruiser has returned to Vladivostok on Tuesday after taking part in Russian-Chinese naval drills "Maritime Cooperation 2019," the fleet's spokesman Captain 2nd Rank Nikolay Voskresensky told reporters.

"The Pacific Fleet's flagship — the Varyag missile cruiser — has returned to Vladivostok today after a long voyage. The ship led the detachment of seven military ships that took part in joint Russian-Chinese naval drills 'Maritime Cooperation 2019', the biggest military exercise in the last several years," Voskresensky said.

He noted that the cruiser made a stop at the Chinese port of Qingdao. As part of the joint Russian-Chinese detachment in the Yellow Sea, the cruiser practiced using artillery systems and targeting submarines, including with the help of depth charges. Over the course of the voyage, the Varyag cruiser covered the distance of around 3,000 nautical miles.

The "Maritime Cooperation 2019" naval drills were held in May 1-4.