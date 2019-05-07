Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian cruiser Varyag returns to Vladivostok after taking part in joint drills with China

Military & Defense
May 07, 5:23 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Over the course of the voyage, the Varyag cruiser covered the distance of around 3,000 nautical miles

Share
1 pages in this article
The Russian cruiser Varyag

The Russian cruiser Varyag

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, May 7. /TASS/. Russia Pacific Fleet's Varyag missile cruiser has returned to Vladivostok on Tuesday after taking part in Russian-Chinese naval drills "Maritime Cooperation 2019," the fleet's spokesman Captain 2nd Rank Nikolay Voskresensky told reporters.

Read also
Varyag missile cruiser

International ‘Maritime Cooperation’ drills kick off in China

"The Pacific Fleet's flagship — the Varyag missile cruiser — has returned to Vladivostok today after a long voyage. The ship led the detachment of seven military ships that took part in joint Russian-Chinese naval drills 'Maritime Cooperation 2019', the biggest military exercise in the last several years," Voskresensky said.

He noted that the cruiser made a stop at the Chinese port of Qingdao. As part of the joint Russian-Chinese detachment in the Yellow Sea, the cruiser practiced using artillery systems and targeting submarines, including with the help of depth charges. Over the course of the voyage, the Varyag cruiser covered the distance of around 3,000 nautical miles.

The "Maritime Cooperation 2019" naval drills were held in May 1-4.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills Russian Pacific Fleet
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
9
Russia’s brand-new Yasen-class attack submarines
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian cruiser Varyag returns to Vladivostok after taking part in joint drills with China
2
Two years 'stolen by corrupt failed coup': Trump retweets Falwell’s call to extend term
3
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
4
Russia’s alleged interference in US elections not raised at Pompeo-Lavrov talks — source
5
Syrian forces shell militants' positions near Aleppo — media
6
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
7
41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT