Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkish military servicemen to start training course to use S-400 systems in late May

Military & Defense
May 06, 19:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The course will take about five months, according to the source

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
S-400 Triumf missile system

Turkey won’t drop either S-400 or Patriot missile systems

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. About 100 Turkish military servicemen will start a training course to use the S-400 missile systems in late May, a military diplomat told TASS on Monday.

"About 100 Turkish military servicemen will start a training course on the use of the S-400 systems at a Russian military training center in late May," the diplomat said, adding that a regiment of the S-400 systems was expected to be delivered to Turkey in 2019. He also said that "the course will last about five months."

Meanwhile, Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport declined to comment on this information to TASS.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
9
Russia’s brand-new Yasen-class attack submarines
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
2
Russian cutting-edge corvette enters shipbuilders’ trials in Gulf of Finland
3
No decisions on SSJ 100 aircraft operations suspension taken, Kremlin says
4
Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport
5
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
6
World leaders offer condolences after Russian plane crash
7
Lavrov, Pompeo holding talks in Finland
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT