Turkish military servicemen to start training course to use S-400 systems in late May

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. About 100 Turkish military servicemen will start a training course to use the S-400 missile systems in late May, a military diplomat told TASS on Monday.

"About 100 Turkish military servicemen will start a training course on the use of the S-400 systems at a Russian military training center in late May," the diplomat said, adding that a regiment of the S-400 systems was expected to be delivered to Turkey in 2019. He also said that "the course will last about five months."

Meanwhile, Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport declined to comment on this information to TASS.