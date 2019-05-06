Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian hi-tech firm developing new shells for Tornado multiple launch rocket systems

Military & Defense
May 06, 11:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Tornado-G and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems are designated to destroy and suppress enemy manpower and its armor, artillery and mortar batteries, and also command posts

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Tecmash Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) is developing new shells with the extended range and the increased accuracy for Tornado-S and Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). The new shells will also get new warheads, Tecmash CEO Vladimir Lepin told TASS on Monday.

"Work is currently underway to further improve munitions of the Tornado-S MLRS. There are plans both to increase the range and the accuracy of fire and expand the range of assignments for the system’s munitions by way of developing shells with new types of warheads," the chief executive said.

Similar work is underway to further improve the 122mm Tornado-G multiple launch rocket system, he added.

Thanks to their high operational characteristics, the new-generation Tornado-G and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems offer good export prospects, the chief executive said.

"We are planning to work in this area," he said.

Tornado-G and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems are designated to destroy and suppress enemy manpower and its armor, artillery and mortar batteries, and also command posts. The systems underwent state trials in 2014 and 2015 and are intended to replace Grad and Smerch MLRS, correspondingly. Compared to their predecessors, Tornado multiple launch rocket systems are furnished with the automated fire control equipment, which allows their precise positioning on the ground, and also targeting in an autonomous mode, thus considerably increasing the speed of delivering strikes.

