Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Naval phase of Russian-Chinese drills kicks off at Qingdao port

Military & Defense
May 01, 8:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Pacific Fleet task force comprises the Varyag missile cruiser, the Admiral Vinogradov and the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ships, the Sovershenny corvette

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. A task force of Russia’s Pacific Fleet set off to the sea to take part in the Naval Interaction-2019 joint exercises with China’s naval forces, the press service of the Eastern Military District said on Wednesday.

"The naval phase of the Russian-Chinese bilateral naval drills Naval Interaction-2019 started today at the Chinese port of Qingdao," the statement said.

The Russian Pacific Fleet task force comprises the Varyag missile cruiser, the Admiral Vinogradov and the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ships, the Sovershenny corvette, the Igor Belousov salvage tug and the Irkut sea tanker. The vessels completed the visit to Qingdao and sailed to the sea to fulfill practical tasks jointly with the Chinese Navy.

At the dock a farewell ceremony was held for the Russian and Chinese task forces. The two countries’ vessels will practice joint steps at the sea on May 1-4.

The joint drills aim to improve interaction between joint naval forces of China and Russia, and raise the capabilities of both sides for jointly responding to security threats at sea. Up to 15 surface ships, submarines, support vessels, ten aircraft, helicopters and marine units will be involved in the exercises from both sides.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
9
Russia’s brand-new Yasen-class attack submarines
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Georgian president rejects idea of building US military base
2
Pompeo claims that Russian authorities persuaded Maduro not to leave Venezuela on Tuesday
3
Number of people detained during protests in Venezuela increased to 83
4
US meddling in Venezuelan affairs may lead to collapse - Russian foreign ministry
5
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
6
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
7
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT