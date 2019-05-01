Naval phase of Russian-Chinese drills kicks off at Qingdao port

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. A task force of Russia’s Pacific Fleet set off to the sea to take part in the Naval Interaction-2019 joint exercises with China’s naval forces, the press service of the Eastern Military District said on Wednesday.

"The naval phase of the Russian-Chinese bilateral naval drills Naval Interaction-2019 started today at the Chinese port of Qingdao," the statement said.

The Russian Pacific Fleet task force comprises the Varyag missile cruiser, the Admiral Vinogradov and the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ships, the Sovershenny corvette, the Igor Belousov salvage tug and the Irkut sea tanker. The vessels completed the visit to Qingdao and sailed to the sea to fulfill practical tasks jointly with the Chinese Navy.

At the dock a farewell ceremony was held for the Russian and Chinese task forces. The two countries’ vessels will practice joint steps at the sea on May 1-4.

The joint drills aim to improve interaction between joint naval forces of China and Russia, and raise the capabilities of both sides for jointly responding to security threats at sea. Up to 15 surface ships, submarines, support vessels, ten aircraft, helicopters and marine units will be involved in the exercises from both sides.