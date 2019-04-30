Russian Northern Fleet naval group led by frigate Admiral Gorshkov enters Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov and other vessels have entered the Sea of Japan on their way to Vladivostok, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov heading the group of the Northern Fleet’s ships and vessels in a long-distance voyage has entered the Sea of Japan," the press office said.

The frigate will arrive on Wednesday at the port of Vladivostok to take part in the festivities devoted to the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The ships’ crews will also get a rest on the shore and prepare the vessels for the next stage of their long-distance voyage that will begin after May 9.

The naval group led by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov set out for its voyage in distant waters from Severomorsk on February 26. The naval group also comprises the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker, the multifunctional logistics vessel Elbrus and the sea tanker Kama. The naval group made calls at Sri Lanka, Djibouti and China.