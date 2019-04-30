Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Pacific Fleet's aircraft practice locating 'enemy' submarines in the Far North

Military & Defense
April 30, 7:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said that four Il-38 and Il-38N aircraft took part in the drills

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. Pilots of Il-38 and modernized Il-38N aircraft practiced locating submarines and following them in the Far North, the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

Bal coastal missile system launching a missile

Russian Black Sea Fleet coastal defense troops destroy enemy warships in drills

"In Kamchatka, crews of Il-38 and modernized Il-38N from the anti-submarine aviation of the Forces in the Russia's North-East practiced fulfilling tasks in the Far North. At the first stage, pilots practiced taking off, landing and flying in pairs in different weather condictions of the Kamchatka region. At the second stage, crews of the anti-submarine squadron practiced locating and following 'enemy' submarines in the far Arctic zone of the fleet's responsibility," the press service said.

A group of Il-38 and Il-38N aircraft flew to the Arctic Ocean where pilots practiced locating and identifying submarines, as well as following them with the help of radar and sonar equipment.

The press service said that four aircraft took part in the drills.

