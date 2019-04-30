Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Around 4,000 servicemen finish tactical drills in Russia's south

Military & Defense
April 30, 5:21 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Over 300 pieces of military equipment were used in the drills

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 30. /TASS/. Servicemen from the 42nd motorized rifle division have finished their week-long drills at a training range in southern Russia's Stavropol region, the press service of the Southern Military District said on Tuesday.

Read also
Bal coastal missile system launching a missile

Russian Black Sea Fleet coastal defense troops destroy enemy warships in drills

"Around 4,000 servicemen and over 300 pieces of military equipment returned to the place of permanent stationing after participating in tactical drills at the Sernovodsky training range," the press service said.

Motorized rifle, tank and artillery units carried out tasks on providing engineer support for positions and ensuring air defenses. They also held bilateral tactical drills together with the aviation from the 4th army of the Air Force.

The drills finished with a 300-kilometer march to garrisons on the territory of Chechnya with the aerial support from Mi-8 AMTSh Terminator helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
Topics
Military drills
