Western countries seek to delay end of unipolar world order, says Russian minister

BISHKEK, April 29. /TASS/. Western countries seek to preserve the unipolar world order that is inevitably coming to an end, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, addressing a meeting of the defense ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

"Attempts are being made to return to an offensive arms race. The United States’ decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was the first step in this direction," Shoigu said.

The Russian defense minister pointed out that often times, some countries relied on the use of force to resolve differences. "Our Western colleagues cannot accept the fact that the era of the unipolar world order is nearing an inevitable end so they are trying to protract this natural process. They are dealing blows to the United Nations system and manipulating international law," Shoigu noted.

According to him, "fundamental international mechanisms in the field of non-proliferation are being disrupted, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program." "Attempts continue to sow discord within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)," the Russian defense minister emphasized.