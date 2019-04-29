Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Western countries seek to delay end of unipolar world order, says Russian minister

Military & Defense
April 29, 19:51 UTC+3 BISHKEK

Sergei Shoigu said that fundamental international mechanisms in the field of non-proliferation are being disrupted, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran’s nuclear program

Share
1 pages in this article

BISHKEK, April 29. /TASS/. Western countries seek to preserve the unipolar world order that is inevitably coming to an end, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, addressing a meeting of the defense ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

"Attempts are being made to return to an offensive arms race. The United States’ decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was the first step in this direction," Shoigu said.

The Russian defense minister pointed out that often times, some countries relied on the use of force to resolve differences. "Our Western colleagues cannot accept the fact that the era of the unipolar world order is nearing an inevitable end so they are trying to protract this natural process. They are dealing blows to the United Nations system and manipulating international law," Shoigu noted.

According to him, "fundamental international mechanisms in the field of non-proliferation are being disrupted, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program." "Attempts continue to sow discord within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)," the Russian defense minister emphasized.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
9
Russia’s brand-new Yasen-class attack submarines
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
2
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
3
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
US vice president voices encouragement for Venezuelan opposition
7
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT