Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

S-300, S-400 crews make over 50 launches in air defense troops’ contest in south Russia

Military & Defense
April 29, 16:37 UTC+3 ASHULUK RANGE

The personnel from the Moscow Region, Crimea, Kaliningrad, Russia’s Arctic, Far East representing air defense units, Aerospace Force formations took part in the competition

Share
1 pages in this article

ASHULUK RANGE /Astrakhan Region/, April 29. /TASS/. The crews of S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems made over 50 combat launches in the ‘Keys to the Sky’ air defense troops’ competition near Astrakhan in south Russia, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The competition involved 20 combat crews of S-400 and s-300 surface-to-air missile systems of various modifications, and also of Pantsyr-S air defense missile/gun complexes. Overall, the competition’s participants performed more than 50 combat launches of surface-to-air missiles," the ministry said.

Read also

Russian S-300 missile systems destroy notional enemy’s aircraft in drills

The personnel from the Moscow Region, Crimea, Kaliningrad, Russia’s Arctic and Far East representing air defense units and formations of the Aerospace Force and military districts took part in the competition.

During the final stage of the competition, the contestants held an air defense battle, repelled a notional enemy’ air attack and performed launches against simulated aerodynamic and ballistic targets, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and hostile airborne missile armament. The crews competed in several categories, including launcher loading, driving combat vehicles, displacing and deploying military hardware using time standards and negotiating contaminated terrain. The competition’s final results were summed up in two categories.

"The crews from the Leningrad, Moscow and Irkutsk Regions became the winners and prize holders in the category of medium-and long-range systems (S-400 and S-300). The crews from the Saratov, Kaliningrad and the Primorye Regions became the winners in the category of short-range missile systems (Pantsyr-S)," the Defense Ministry said.

The "Keys to the Sky’ competition was held at the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region for the fourth time. In 2017, Russia hosted the international stage of this competition as part of the International Army Games, which involved combat crews from Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
9
Russia’s brand-new Yasen-class attack submarines
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
2
Venezuelan opposition barricades streets in Caracas
3
Soviet and Russian aircraft designer Genrikh Novozhilov dies aged 93 — source
4
Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Venezuela in light of news about attempted coup
5
Russia drops out of world’s top-5 military spenders, first time since 2006 — SIPRI
6
Crown prince Naruhito becomes Japan’s emperor
7
Venezuela authorities ‘partially’ thwart attempt to undermine peace, says defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT