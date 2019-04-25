Russia’s state arms seller inks deals worth $5.2 bln in 2019

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport has signed contracts with foreign customers worth $5.2 billion since the beginning of 2019 and its order book has reached about $51 billion, Rosoboronexport Chief Alexander Mikheyev said on Thursday.

"We have made deliveries worth $4.9 billion this year and received $4.6 billion worth of proceeds. We have signed contracts worth $5.2 billion and the order book totals about $51 billion," he said.

"Despite the sanctions policy, despite the impact on the entire system of military and technical cooperation … despite the situation that has developed around the state exporter [Rosoboronexport], we are complying with all our commitments," he stressed.

On Thursday, Rosoboronexport presented at the Institute of the State and Law at the Russian Academy of Sciences its new book on the legal foundations of military and technical cooperation that deal with the aspects of legal regulation in this sphere.