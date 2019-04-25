Russia's Black Sea Fleet coastal defense troops begin drills in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, April 25. /TASS/. The teams of Bal, Bastion and Bereg anti-ship coastal defense systems of the Black Sea Fleet’s missile and artillery units have started tactical drills in Crimea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The drills of the teams of Bal, Bastion and Bereg anti-ship coastal defense systems of the Black Sea Fleet’s missile and artillery units started at combat training ranges in Crimea," the press office said.

At the initial stage of the drills, the coastal defense troops readied their combat hardware and moved to combat training ranges. After that, they will deploy to the designated areas of the live-fire exercise, make their missile and artillery systems ready, prepare for the live-fire and a change of firing positions. At the concluding stage, the battalions will accomplish missions of providing cover for the Fleet’s naval force at sea.

The drills that will last until the end of this week involve about 50 items of special military hardware.