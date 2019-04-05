Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Erdogan says US failed to offer Turkey terms for Patriot purchase similar to S-400 deal

Military & Defense
April 05, 16:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Turkish president said Washington’s position on Ankara’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 systems "is very wrong"

Share
1 pages in this article
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Washington was unable to offer Ankara conditions for a deal on the American-manufactured Patriot missile defense systems similar to those offered by Russia under the S-400 contract, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We have finalized the S-400 agreement and continue contract payments. We suggested purchasing the Patriot [systems] from the US, but the United States failed to offer us any suitable terms. So the S-400 deal is being carried out, and we expect the systems to be supplied in July," he told the Haberturk TV channel.

Read also
S-400 missile systems

Turkey unlikely to be expelled from NATO over S-400 purchase, says Russian senator

The Turkish president said Washington’s position on Ankara’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 systems "is very wrong" and "Turkey does not like it."

The United States is taking active attempts to prevent Turkey from purchasing S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia. In the wake of Turkey’s plans to purchase S-400 systems, Washington announced on Monday it was halting the deliveries of equipment to Turkey under the program of developing the most advanced F-35 fighter-bomber.

As he commented on cooperation with the United States under the F-35 project, Erdogan said his country continued getting the planes as part of the agreements.

"Earlier, we got two aircraft and recently took the delivery of the third plane. We will get the fourth aircraft very soon, within several weeks. Meanwhile, our pilots are undergoing training in the United States," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader pointed to the recent statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the conflict between Ankara and Washington: "The secretary general said important things. He stated it was wrong to impose any sanctions against the alliance’s member states because we need each other."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
9
Russia’s brand-new Yasen-class attack submarines
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin praises ‘commendable’ calls for disarmament, especially those voiced by US
2
Riga mayor blasts Latvian minister’s ‘illegal decision’, vows to 'overcome all obstacles'
3
Ukrainian president undergoes alcohol, drug tests
4
Kremlin dismisses NATO plans for Ukrainian ships’ passage through Kerch Strait
5
State Duma lawmaker, former FSB head Nikolay Kovalyov dies aged 69
6
Sheremetyevo Airport serves passengers with electronic boarding passes on domestic flights
7
Armenia wants to move to five-year gas price agreement with Gazprom
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT