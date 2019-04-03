Russia to take measures if NATO ships approach its coast, senior MP says

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Moscow will take necessary measures if NATO ships approach its coast, Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Defense Committee Chairman and former Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Airborne Troops Vladimir Shamanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will continue to keep an eye on the number and class of ships they plan to show off in the Black Sea near Russia’s coast and will take necessary measures with regard to both the sea zone and land borders," he said, commenting on NATO’s plans to ensure a safe passage through the Kerch Strait for Ukrainian vessels and expand aerial reconnaissance in the Black Sea region.