Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to take measures if NATO ships approach its coast, senior MP says

Military & Defense
April 03, 15:40 UTC+3

Ex-Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Airborne Troops commented on NATO plans to ensure a safe passage through the Kerch Strait for Ukraine vessels and expand the Black Sea aerial reconnaissance

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Moscow will take necessary measures if NATO ships approach its coast, Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Defense Committee Chairman and former Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Airborne Troops Vladimir Shamanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will continue to keep an eye on the number and class of ships they plan to show off in the Black Sea near Russia’s coast and will take necessary measures with regard to both the sea zone and land borders," he said, commenting on NATO’s plans to ensure a safe passage through the Kerch Strait for Ukrainian vessels and expand aerial reconnaissance in the Black Sea region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
9
Russia’s brand-new Yasen-class attack submarines
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin dismisses NATO plans for Ukrainian ships’ passage through Kerch Strait
2
Russia to take measures if NATO ships approach its coast, senior MP says
3
Putin opens new, cutting-edge Mercedes-Benz auto assembly plant
4
Russia has no fear that Turkey may give up S-400 deliveries, vice-premier says
5
Gunmen in helicopter open fire at protesters in Venezuela
6
NATO set to guarantee free passage of ships via Kerch Strait — US envoy
7
Kiev bans all direct flights to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT