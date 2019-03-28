Venezuela’s defense minister to visit Russia late April

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez will participate in the Moscow Conference on International Security on April 24-25, the Venezuelan embassy’s military attache, Torrealba Perez, told TASS on Thursday.

"Of course, we have plans for participation in the Moscow conference on security at the end of April. This is a ministerial level event, so Venezuela’s defense minister will participate," Torrealba Perez said.

The 8th Moscow Conference on International Security will be held on April 23-25. Earlier, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin said that the defense ministers of more than 30 countries had confirmed their intention to participate in the forum.