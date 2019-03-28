Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuela’s defense minister to visit Russia late April

Military & Defense
March 28, 14:15 UTC+3

He will participate in the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security will be held on April 23-25

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez will participate in the Moscow Conference on International Security on April 24-25, the Venezuelan embassy’s military attache, Torrealba Perez, told TASS on Thursday.

"Of course, we have plans for participation in the Moscow conference on security at the end of April. This is a ministerial level event, so Venezuela’s defense minister will participate," Torrealba Perez said.

The 8th Moscow Conference on International Security will be held on April 23-25. Earlier, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin said that the defense ministers of more than 30 countries had confirmed their intention to participate in the forum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
9
Russia’s brand-new Yasen-class attack submarines
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US can use Curacao island for intervention in Venezuela, warns diplomat
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets sixth upgraded A-50U radar surveillance aircraft
3
Russian servicemen to remain in Venezuela as long as Caracas needs it, diplomat says
4
Russian space agency to cut cost of Proton-M rocket’s launch to Falcon 9’s level
5
Kremlin calls on US to respect Russia’s right to cooperate with Venezuela
6
Russia, Kyrgyzstan sign contracts worth $6 bln
7
Shipbuilders float out Project 636.3 submarine for Russia’s Pacific Fleet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT