Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia develops new frigates capable of carrying nearly 50 cruise missiles - source

Military & Defense
March 17, 9:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The frigates will have a displacement of up to 7,000 tonnes

Share
1 pages in this article
Kalibr cruise missile

Kalibr cruise missile

© Department of Press Service and Information of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation/TASS

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Northern design bureau has started developing the construction documentation for modernized frigates of Project 22350M capable of carrying up to 48 Kalibr cruise missiles, a source in the defense and production sector told TASS on Sunday.

"The Northern design bureau has completed designing frigates of Project 22350M and is now developing working design documentation for these vessels in line with the customer’s tactical and technical order," the source said.

The frigates will have a displacement of up to 7,000 tonnes. The vessels will also carry Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles.

The new frigates will have a universal automated fire control system for all destruction means. "This will significantly boost their combat capability," the source stressed.

Russia’s Navy currently has in its service the lead ship of project 22350, the Admiral Gorshkov. The first serial Admiral Kasatonov frigate of project 22350 is running trials. These ships have a displacement of 4,500 tonnes, and each of them can carry up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
5
Foreign military attaches, media get a look at 9M729 for Iskander-M launchers
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia develops new frigates capable of carrying nearly 50 cruise missiles - source
2
Maduro asks Venezuelan government to resign - vice president
3
Poroshenko urges Ukrainians to support him to cross ‘point of no return’ with Russia
4
Syria demands West offset consequences of military interference - Foreign Ministry
5
Putin to visit Crimea, Sevastopol on March 18
6
Russia has not received proposals on disarmament talks from US so far - Kremlin
7
Russia has reduced crude production by 140,000 barrels per day as of mid-March - minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT