Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Process of S-400 delivery to Turkey goes smoothly — Rostec

Military & Defense
March 09, 6:51 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

In June 2018 a military-diplomatic source told TASS that Russia's defense companies are working to complete S-400 deliveries to Turkey in May 2019

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

WASHINGTON, March 9. /TASS/. The process of delivering Russia's S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey goes very smoothly, director for international cooperation and regional policy at Russia's Rostec defense and technology company Viktor Kladov told Defense News in an interview published on Friday.

Read also

Turkey to start deploying Russian S-400 missile systems in October

"This is a system that the Turkish government wants, and we want to give it. And so far it is going very smoothly," Kladov said.

"We are cooperating with partners and potential partners, regardless of who likes it and who doesn't like it," he added. "It's business. It's just business ties," he stressed.

"A Russian journalist asked me: 'If the Americans don’t give the F-35 to Turkey, does it mean you will provide the Su-35?' And I said: 'No, it doesn’t work that way.' In the first place, it will be decided by the Turkish," Kladov said.

In November 2016 reports said that Turkey will purchase Russia's S-400 missile defense systems. In September 2017 Russia confirmed that a contract was signed with Turkey on S-400 delivery. In June 2018 a military-diplomatic source told TASS that Russia's defense companies are working to complete S-400 deliveries to Turkey in May 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rostec
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
5
Foreign military attaches, media get a look at 9M729 for Iskander-M launchers
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US embassy staff member attempts to bring bomb with fuse to Moscow airport - Ministry
2
New Russian aircraft engine to be certified in 2020
3
Ukraine denies entry to Austrian journalist for the sake of his own security - SBU
4
Mine in US embassy’s staff luggage did not pose threat to passengers - State Department
5
Toilet-equipped tank: Russian engineers install latrines on state-of-the-art Armatas
6
Process of S-400 delivery to Turkey goes smoothly — Rostec
7
Russia begins research into new intelligence satellites
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT