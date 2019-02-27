Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to augment Baltic Fleet with tank regiment and coastal defense missile battalion

Military & Defense
February 27, 14:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The share of modern weaponry in the troops of the Western Military District has been brought up to 54%, according to the defense chief

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. A tank regiment and a coastal defense missile battalion will be set up in Russia’s Baltic Fleet in 2019, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the approved action plan for 2019, basic efforts in the Western Military District will be focused on implementing 142 organizational measures," he said at a session of the ministry’s board.

Read also
Bal coastal defense missile

Advanced coastal defense missile systems to protect Russia's Caspian Flotilla base

Russia’s defense chief highlighted the formation of a mobile reserve air defense missile regiment as a major organizational measure in the Western Military District in 2019.

"The efficiency of providing cover for military and state facilities in the Baltic operational area will increase by 40%," the defense minister said, mentioning the efforts to set up a tank regiment and a coastal defense missile battalion in the Baltic Fleet, two regiments in the 20th army and the Western Military District’s technical missile base as other major organizational events for 2019.

Major tasks for the Western Military District also envisage completing the construction of cantonments for the newly formed 3rd and 144th motor rifle divisions of the 20th army and maintaining the combat readiness and capability of 23 battalion-level tactical groups, Shoigu stressed.

"As part of the state armament program, 1,272 items of armament, military and special hardware will arrive for the District’s troops," Shoigu said.

The share of modern weaponry in the troops of the Western Military District has been brought up to 54%, the defense chief said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
5
Foreign military attaches, media get a look at 9M729 for Iskander-M launchers
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Russia calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint
3
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
4
India, Pakistan trade accusations over Kashmir flare-up
5
Lavrov, Venezuelan executive vice president to hold talks in Moscow — source
6
Greek party leader to discuss situation in Mediterranean, Syria and Iran in Moscow
7
Trump pins hopes on China, Russia, Japan, S. Korea's help in Pyongyang’s denuclearization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT