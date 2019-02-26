Turkey will not withdraw from S-400 deal with Russia — foreign minister

ANKARA, February 26. /TASS/. Turkey does not have any intentions to withdraw from the S-400 missile systems deal with Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday in an interview with the CNN Turk channel.

"There is no need to make any statements regarding S-400, this is a done deal. Turkey will never backtrack on its earlier promises. What others say does not concern us," he said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reminded that his country "has a right to use different air defense systems" and that other parties have no right to criticize Ankara for this. According to the Turkish leader, the republic expects first deliveries of Russian S-400 missile systems in July of this year.

The news about the Russian-Turkish talks on the purchase of S-400 systems first came in November 2016. The Russian side confirmed that the contract had been signed on September 12, 2017. Concurrently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara had made an advance payment. Turkey is going to become the first NATO member state to purchase an air defense weapon of this class from Russia.

US Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell stated in June of last year that Turkey’s contract to purchase S-400 missile systems from Russia would severely damage bilateral relations and lead to unilateral US sanctions against Ankara.