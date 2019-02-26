Russia delivers air defense systems worth $9 million to Tajikistan — defense ministry

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia has delivered air defense systems worth $9 million to Tajikistan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In accordance with existing agreements between the presidents of the Russian Federation and of the Republic of Tajikistan, Russian military products continue to be delivered to the Tajikistani side in the framework of providing assistance. Among delivered equipment with a total worth of $9 million are radar stations that are used to spot and monitor aerial objects, as well as to issue directions for Tajikistan's air defense systems," the defense ministry said.

The delivery of military products is carried out in the framework of completing the Program on Modernization of Tajikistan's Armed Forces, the ministry added.

"The Russian side considers the aforementioned modernization program as a key instrument of boosting the combat capabilities of Russia's ally in Central Asia and as Russia's contribution to strengthening Tajikistan's border. The delivered equipment will increase the defense potential of Tajikistan's Armed Forces and will facilitate defending Tajikistan's airspace from any manifestations of a terrorist threat," the defense ministry noted.