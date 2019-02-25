Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian defense firm to adapt latest AGS-40 grenade launcher for combat robotics

Military & Defense
February 25, 16:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The latest weapon exceeds the range capability of its previous versions by 25% while its capacity has been doubled

AGS-40 ‘Balkan’ grenade launcher

© wikimedia.org/Vitaly V. Kuzmin

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Techmash Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) will adapt the latest AGS-40 ‘Balkan’ 40mm automatic grenade launcher for robotized ground-based systems and unmanned aerial vehicles, Rostec Industrial Director for the Cluster of Conventional Armaments, Ammunition and Special Chemistry Sergei Abramov told TASS on Monday.

"We are working in this direction and all of our enterprises are looking at how to maximally utilize the potential of their items and Techmash is no exception," the Rostec top manager said.

Techmash is exploring "the possibilities of mounting this grenade launcher on robotized ground-based systems and evaluating the potential and the expediency of adapting it for UAVs," Abramov said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry will make a decision on the commencement of the serial purchases of the AGS-40 after the results of its operational evaluation in the troops, he said.

"After that, work will begin to rearm troops in a planned manner with these grenade launchers under the state armament program through 2027. Simultaneously, Russia is offering them [the latest grenade launchers] for export," the Rostec official said.

The 6S19 AGS-40 Balkan’ 40mm automatic grenade launcher is intended to replace AGS-17 ‘Plamya’ and AGS-30 30mm grenade launchers in the troops. The latest weapon exceeds the range capability of its previous versions by 25% while its capacity has been doubled.

