Russia tests first radio interference tracing system

Military & Defense
February 25, 13:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The system allows analyzing the electro-magnetic situation amid the radiation of a powerful radio transmitter, exposing the impacts of radio interference and determining its location

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The first direction-finding system designed to trace radio interference and thus provide for the stable operation of radio-electronic equipment has undergone trials in field conditions, the press office of Russia’s RTI hi-tech firm told TASS on Monday.

"RTI specialists have completed the field trials of the direction-finding system that will help solve the problems of analyzing the electro-magnetic situation, search for radio interference sources and simplify the task of ensuring the stable operation of radio-electronic equipment," the press office said, noting that this was the first such device developed in Russia.

As the RTI press office explained, the system allows analyzing the electro-magnetic situation amid the radiation of a powerful radio transmitter, exposing the impacts of radio interference and determining its characteristics and location.

As the developers say, the new system will ensure, among other things, the stable operation of research radars of the Russian Academy of Sciences, exposing the sources of radio interferences that can distort incoming data.

The new system can be used both in the civil and military spheres, the RTI press office said.

ADVERTISEMENT