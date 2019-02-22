Russia to start trials of 2nd Lada-class diesel-electric submarine in 2019

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The second Project 677 Lada-class conventional submarine Kronshtadt will enter trials in 2019, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Vladimir Korolyov said on Friday.

"The serial construction of Lada-class conventional submarines continues. This year, the trials of the 2nd Lada-class conventional submarine Kronshtadt that was floated out in September 2018 will begin," the navy chief said as he visited the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering.

During his meeting at the Rubin Central Design Bureau, the Russian Navy chief also discussed the issue of building Borei-class nuclear-powered submarines and Project 636.3 diesel-electric subs.

The Project 677 2nd diesel-electric submarine Kronshtadt was floated out on September 20, 2018.

Project 677 Lada-class submarines are referred to the fourth generation of diesel-electric subs. They have a surface displacement of about 1,750 tonnes and can develop an underwater speed of up to 21 knots. The Lada-class subs are armed, in particular, with Kalibr cruise missile systems and have a crew of 35. The Saint Petersburg is the lead submarine of this Project.

The Kronshtadt was laid down in 2005. There were pauses in the sub’s construction that was resumed only in 2013. Currently, the Admiralty Shipyard is building one more Lada-class submarine named Velikiye Luki.