Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Parachutes with oxygen equipment developed for Russia’s Airborne Force

Military & Defense
February 22, 14:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Work is also underway to upgrade the D-10 parachute system and a reserve parachute for landing servicemen clad in the Ratnik combat outfit

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. New special-purpose parachute systems with oxygen equipment have been developed for Russia’s Airborne Force for high-altitude jumps, Airborne Force Commander Andrei Serdyukov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s daily Krasnaya Zvezda published on Friday.

"As part of the experimental design work that has been carried out, new special-purpose ‘wing-type’ parachutes with oxygen gear have been developed for landing from high altitudes," the general said.

Read also

Foreign orders for Ratnik soldier gear exceed $30 million

Since 2018, Russia has also been developing a parachute system to land soldiers with their organic arms and ammunition. Work is also underway to upgrade the D-10 parachute system and a reserve parachute for landing servicemen clad in the Ratnik combat outfit, the general said.

"These parachute systems will feature new technical solutions, such as the fabric with the zero air permeability, the positive buoyancy of cargo containers, etc.," the general explained.

In addition, work is underway to develop a standardized multi-purpose platform for the Airborne Force to land hardware and cargoes weighing more than 15 tonnes, he said.

"Considering that the Airborne Force is being supplied with new military hardware based on Kamaz vehicles, a standardized multi-purpose parachute platform is being developed to land hardware and cargoes with a flight weight of more than 15 tonnes with the help of parachutes," the commander said.

Already in 2019, the Airborne Force will start getting the Bakhcha-U-PDS parachute system designed to land modern combat hardware, such as BMD-4M airborne assault vehicles and BTR-MDM armored personnel carriers with the crews inside them, the general said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
5
Foreign military attaches, media get a look at 9M729 for Iskander-M launchers
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
2
Kim Jong Un begins train journey to Hanoi for upcoming meeting with Trump - source
3
Russia's hypersonic missiles may reach US command centers in 5 minutes, says expert
4
US Air Force plane to finish observation flight over Russia on Saturday
5
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
6
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
7
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier to mark Defender of Fatherland Day
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT