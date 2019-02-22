Russian paratroopers to get UAV squads by 2020

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Squads of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be set up in all the formations of Russia’s Airborne Force before the end of 2019, Airborne Force Commander Andrei Serdyukov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s daily Krasnaya Zvezda published on Friday.

"As of today, six companies and two platoons of unmanned aerial vehicles have been set up in the [Airborne Force] divisions and brigades. Before the end of 2019, UAV squads will be set up in all the large units of the Airborne Force," the commander said.

The first UAV squads began to be set up in the Airborne Force in 2014 and now their capabilities are considerably expanding, he stressed.

"Thus, in addition to aerial reconnaissance, drones help already today to accomplish EW [electronic warfare] missions, increase the communications range of ground-based radio stations, control artillery fire and airstrikes in any climatic conditions, day and night," the general explained.

The Airborne Force command pays close attention to supplying paratroopers with modern EW equipment and with radiation, chemical and bacteriological protection gear, the commander said.