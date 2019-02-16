Tests of Burevestnik nuclear powered cruise missile successfully completed, says source

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The tests of the compact nuclear power unit for cruise missile Burevestnik have been successfully competed in Russia, a source in the missile producing industry told TASS.

"A major stage of trials of the cruise missile of the Burevestnik complex, the tests of the nuclear power unit, were successfully completed at one of facilities in January," he said.

The trials "sustained stated specifications of the reactor ensuring the missile’s unlimited range," the source added.

No official confirmation of the information provided by the source has been obtained by TASS.

In March 2018, President Vladimir Putin said Russia had developed a compact high-power nuclear engine intended for air-launched cruise missiles and sea-launched cruise missiles. Such a low-flying stealth CM armed with a special warhead features almost unlimited range, non-predictable trajectory and high air defense penetration capacity and cannot be intercepted by all existing missile defense and air defense assets.