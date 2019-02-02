Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense ministry says US started production of banned missiles two years ago

Military & Defense
February 02, 16:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry noted that over the past two years the space of the rocket plant in the city of Tucson has increased by 44%

Share
1 pages in this article
The rocket plant in the city of Tucson

The rocket plant in the city of Tucson

© Russian Defence Ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The United States started preparations to production of missiles of intermediate and shorter range banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) two years before it accused Russia of violating the agreement, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Two years before making public unfounded accusations against Russia of alleged INF Treaty violations, Washington not only took a decision, but also started preparations to production of missiles of intermediate and shorter range banned by the Treaty," the report said.

"Starting already June 2017, the program of expansion and upgrade of production facilities with the aims of developing intermediate and shorter range missiles banned by the Treaty was launched at Raytheon’s plant in the city of Tucson, Arizona," the ministry said with reference to compulsive evidence it has obtained.

"The plant is a major diversified enterprise of the US aerospace industry that produces almost all types of missile weapons," the report said.

The ministry noted that "over the past two years the space of the plant has increased by 44% - from 55,000 to 79,000 square meters, while the number of employees is going to rise by almost 2,000 people, according to official statements."

"Almost at the same time as production facilities expanded, on November 2017, Congress provided the first tranche amounting to $58 mln to Pentagon, directly pointing at the development of a land-based missile of intermediate range. Consequently, the nature and time of the works demonstrate beyond reasonable doubt that the US administration decided to withdraw from the INF Treaty several years before unfounded accusations against Russia of violating the Treaty were made public," the ministry concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Foreign military attaches, media get a look at 9M729 for Iskander-M launchers
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts developing land-based hypersonic missile with intermediate range, says Putin
2
Russia suspends participation in INF Treaty, says Putin
3
Russian defense ministry says US started production of banned missiles two years ago
4
Key stage of Poseidon underwater drone trials completed, says Putin
5
Moscow vows to put global spotlight on Germany’s crusade to demonize Russian media
6
Trump vows to forge ‘military response options’ to Russia’s violation of INF accord
7
Press review: INF’s fate to guide New START and Maduro’s chances of clinging to power
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT