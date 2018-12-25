Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian missile frigate heading home after Mediterranean mission

Military & Defense
December 25, 13:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen has set off for its home base in Sevastopol

Share
1 pages in this article
Admiral Essen frigate

Admiral Essen frigate

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen has accomplished missions as part of Russia’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce and has set off for its home base in Sevastopol, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian frigates Admiral Makarov, Admiral Essen hold air defense drills in Mediterranean

"The warship has started to pass through the Black Sea’s Dardanelles and Bosporus straits, heading for the Black Sea Fleet’s permanent naval base - the city of Sevastopol," the press office said.

The frigate Admiral Essen performed missions as part of Russia’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce from August 2018.

In 2018, the frigate spent about 300 days at sea. During its stay as part of Russia’s Mediterranean Squadron, the Admiral Essen took part in the inter-fleet drills in the Mediterranean Sea under the direction of the Russian Navy commander-in-chief.

During the drills, the warship’s crew practiced conducting a battle by a sole ship and as part of a naval group. The frigate also held artillery fire against naval and air targets and practiced anti-submarine warfare.

The Admiral Essen represents a new series of Project 11356R/M frigates (the Project 11357 designation is also used). These frigates are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes.

The frigates of this Project are armed with eight launchers of Kalibr-NK cruise missiles that are capable of striking surface, coastal and underwater targets at a distance of up to 2,600 km.

The warships of this Project are also armed with Shtil-1, Palash and AK-630M air defense missile and artillery systems, A-190 100mm universal artillery guns, torpedo tubes and RBU-6000 rocket launchers. The frigates also have a take-off and landing strip and a hangar for an anti-submarine warfare helicopter (Ka-27 or Ka-31).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
4
Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts underwater trials of nuclear-capable strategic drone — source
2
Azerbaijan’s president lauds ‘absolutely right' policy of supporting Russian language
3
Embassy chides London for ‘never missing an opportunity’ to hinder Russian media in UK
4
Putin to visit Serbia in January — Kremlin
5
Siberian deep freeze slashes military guard shifts, but beefs up calories in zoo diets
6
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
7
Kremlin sees no reason for emergency meetings and negotiations due to lower oil prices
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT