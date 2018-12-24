Russian army gets 1,500 weapon titles, 80,000 pieces of equipment 2018

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian army in 2018 received more than 1,500 weapon titles and more than 80,000 pieces of military equipment, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"All in all we received more than 1,500 weapon titles and more than 80,000 pieces of military equipment. This is a tremendous amount. We’ve achieved a level of modern military equipment of 61.5%. A rate as high is not observed in any other army of the world," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry’s Public Council.

"The task that was originally set in drafting and implementing the state program for armaments for 2010-2020 is being carried out as expected," Shoigu said. "We hope that we will achieve a level of modern weapons of 67% in 2019 and the end target of 70% set to us, in 2020," Shoigu said.