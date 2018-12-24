Russia’s military infrastructure in Arctic is unrivaled, says minister

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s infrastructure in the Arctic is most advanced and unrivaled in the whole world, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry’s Public Council in Moscow on Monday.

"We are pushing ahead with step-by-step work on the Arctic islands. Airdromes are being restored and the most advanced infrastructures created. I can say with certainty that no other country in the world has the type of modern infrastructures Russia has," Shoigu said.

He recalled that military infrastructures were being created on Franz Josef Land, Alexandra Land, Kotelny Island, Sredny Island, Wrangel Island, Cape Schmidt and New Siberian Islands.

Construction of military infrastructures was in progress on the Kuril Islands, too, he added.

"Newly-built homes and facilities on the Kuril Islands will be commissioned on New Year’s eve," Shoigu said.