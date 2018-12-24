Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian forces fire anti-ship missiles during Crimea drills

Military & Defense
December 24, 15:41 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

The drills involved various pieces of military hardware

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, December 24. /TASS/. Battalions of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Bal anti-ship missile systems held drills on the Crimean Peninsula, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"Battalions of the Black Sea Fleet’s Bal anti-ship missile systems have completed their planned exercises in Crimea. The crews of the firing batteries performed measures to change the combat order and the location in the positioning areas of the Crimean Peninsula after completing the drills for detecting surface targets," the press office said in a statement.

Gallery
4 photo
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine

The drills were aimed at practicing measures to detect surface targets, provide target acquisition and prepare the systems for delivering missile strikes in various conditions.

The drills involved 30 pieces of military and special hardware and about 100 troops.

The Bal mobile coastal defense missile complex with the Kh-35 anti-ship missile is designed to control territorial waters and straits, defend naval bases, other coastal facilities and infrastructure, and also defend the coastline in the areas vulnerable to amphibious assaults.

The system can be used in any weather conditions, day and night, with the fully autonomous guidance after the launch amid an enemy’s fire and jamming. The system can strike targets at a range of 120km with the Kh-35 missile and 260km with the Kh-35U missile.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
4
Fourth battalion of S-400 systems assumes combat duty in Crimea near border with Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
Russian forces fire anti-ship missiles during Crimea drills
3
Timoshenko describes Ukraine’s local elections as Armageddon
4
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
5
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
6
Hundreds of Syrians return home from Lebanon
7
Press review: Crimea, Donbass ready to deter Kiev and is the Syria exit a ‘gift’ to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT