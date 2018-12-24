Russian Pacific Fleet ships conclude visit to Sri Lanka

VLADIVOSTOK, December 24. /TASS/. A group of ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet has concluded its visit to Sri Lanka, the Fleet’s press service said in a statement.

"Today, a group of ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet, consisting of the Varyag missile cruiser, the Admiral Panteleyev anti-submarine destroyer and the Boris Butoma large sea tanker, has concluded its visit to the Colombo naval base in Sri Lanka where it arrived on December 20," the statement reads.

The agenda of the visit included meetings with Sri Lanka’s navy commanders. In addition, Russian sailors participated in sporting events alongside Sri Lankan navy servicemen.

The Pacific Fleet ships embarked on a three-month journey from Russia’s Far Eastern port of Vladivostok on October 1. The group has already visited ports in Japan, South Korea, Brunei, Singapore, China and India, and also took part in the Indra Navy 2018 Russian-Indian maritime exercise.