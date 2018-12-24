Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian de-miners in Laos clear over 40 hectares of mines

Military & Defense
December 24, 1:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

De-miners use the MBI-P2 magnetometers, which help detect large metal items at a depth of up to six meters

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Members of the Russian Armed Forces' International Anti-Mine Center’s team deployed to Laos have cleared more than 40 hectares of mines, Russia’s Krasnaya Zvezda (or Red Star) newspaper reported on Monday.

The Russian mine clearance team is deployed to the Khamkeut District of the Bolikhamsai Province, where a branch of the International Anti-Mine Center was established earlier. Team members mostly deal with the cluster munitions the US Air Force used in 1969-1974, the newspaper wrote.

Russian de-miners use the MBI-P2 magnetometers, which help detect large metal items at a depth of up to six meters, as well as the improved OVR-2-02 protection kits, which contain audio response units and cooling systems, as well as special hearing protection devices that silence all sharp sounds and loud noises but allow users to hear commanders’ instructions.

The International Anti-Mine Center’s team of 36 de-miners has been carrying out a humanitarian demining operation in Laos since mid-October. Team members plan to clear over 100 hectares of mines until March 2019.

