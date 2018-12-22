Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Maritime traffic temporarily restricted near Feodosia due to frigate's combat training

Military & Defense
December 22, 0:23 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

The press service of Russia's Southern Military District did not elaborate on when the restrictions will be lifted

Admiral Grigorovich frigate

Admiral Grigorovich frigate

© Alexander Karpushkin/TASS

Most Russians support border guards’ actions in Kerch Strait, poll shows

SIMFEROPOL, December 21. /TASS/. The maritime traffic near Crimea's Feodosia has been temporarily restricted due to the Admiral Grigorovich frigate's combat training activities, the press service of Russia's Southern Military District told TASS on Friday.

"The Admiral Grigorovich frigate is performing routine combat training activities. Maritime traffic in the area was restricted," the press service said adding that maritime traffic was restricted near Crimea's port of Feodosia. The press service did not elaborate on when the restrictions will be lifted.

The Admiral Grigorovich frigate is capable of delivering strikes at ships and submarines, as well as aircraft. The frigate is equipped with A-190 artillery systems of 100mm caliber, Kalibr and Shtil missile systems, and torpedoes. The ship can carry a Ka-27 helicopter or its modifications. The ship's water dispacement is 3,620 tonnes; length - 124.8 meters; range - 4,850 nautical miles.

